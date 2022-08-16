The US Open is set to start on August 29 as players compete for the final Grand Slam of the tennis season in New York.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will be defending men’s champion while Emma Raducanu will be looking for another strong showing after her shock run to the title as a qualifier a year ago.

Here’s all you need to know about the US Open, including who’s playing, the schedule, and the draw…

When does the US Open start and what’s the schedule?

Qualifying for the US Open starts on Tuesday, August 23 and runs until Friday, August 26.

The main draw then starts on Monday, August 29 with men’s and women’s first-round matches. The finals take place on Saturday, September 10 (women’s) and Sunday, September 11 (men’s).

The day sessions will start at 4pm UK time in the early stages of the tournament while the night sessions start at midnight UK time. The finals will both be played at 9pm UK time.

The schedule for the main draw is:

August 29, 30: men’s and women’s first round

August 31, September 1: men’s and women’s second round

September 2, 3: men’s and women’s third round

September 4, 5: men’s and women’s fourth round

September 6, 7: men’s and women’s quarter-finals (5pm and midnight UK time)

September 8: women’s semi-finals (midnight UK time)

September 9: men’s semi-finals (8pm and midnight UK time)

September 10: women’s final (9pm UK time)

September 11: men’s final (9pm UK time)

When is the US Open draw?

The date for the draw has not yet been confirmed but will likely be held on Thursday, August 25.

How to watch US Open

You can watch all the action from Flushing Meadows live on discovery+ and Eurosport across Europe, with the exception of the UK. Amazon Prime hold the broadcasting rights to the tournament in the UK.

Will Novak Djokovic play the US Open?

Djokovic’s hopes of playing in New York have been given a surprise late boost with the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is responsible for the health and safety of US residents, to relax rules regarding social distancing and quarantine. The CDC has not as yet updated its travel advice, which currently states that all non-US citizens and nationals must be fully vaccinated before entering the country, although its website does state that this is under review following the latest update.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has so far not been permitted to enter the United States as he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. Entry rules state that international travellers into the country need to be vaccinated, and US Open officials have clarified they will not push for an exemption for Djokovic.

Will Russian and Belarusian players be allowed to play the US Open?

Yes.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka might have missed Wimbledon due to the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they will be permitted to play the US Open. Russian No. 1 Medvedev will be defending champion in New York after beating Djokovic in last year’s final.

Will Emma Raducanu defend her title?

Raducanu is set for a big fortnight in the Big Apple as she returns to the scene of her stunning victory in 2021. Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era when she beat Leylah Fernandez in last year’s final. The victory catapulted Raducanu up the rankings and made her one of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour.

Her victory through qualifying means she will have the most points possible to defend at the US Open (2,000 for victory plus 40 for coming through qualifying) and could face a ranking drop if she doesn’t make a deep run.

Emma Raducanu - US Open 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Will Roger Federer be playing the US Open?

It will be the third year in a row that Federer has missed the US Open.

Will Serena Williams be retiring at the US Open?

Williams is set to bid farewell to tennis at the US Open.

Williams, 40, is still bidding to equal Margaret Court's all-time record with a 24th major title and made the semi-finals on her last appearance at the US Open in 2020.

Wilander: Serena changed tennis and her retirement will be a sad day

Will Rafael Nadal play the US Open?

Nadal looks set to play in New York for the first time since claiming his fourth victory in 2019.

Will Venus Williams be playing the US Open?

Venus looks set to play in New York after returning to singles action earlier this month following a year out. The 42-year-old has not yet announced any retirement plans.

Two-time champion Venus made the semi-finals at the US Open in 2017 but has only won three matches in three appearances since.

What’s the prize money?

The prize money for the 2022 has not yet been confirmed.

Last year the winners received $2,500,000 (£2.06m) and the runner-ups got $1,250,000 (£1.03m).

