Novak Djokovic must get the decision of his next coach right ahead of the French Open, says Eurosport's Alex Corretja.

Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors revealed the development had actually been mutually agreed back in late 2021, with his report stating that Djokovic will retain the services of Ivanisevic, physiotherapists Ulises Badio and Miljan Amanovic, and fitness co-ordinator Marco Panichi.

Djokovic confirmed the split with Vajda on Twitter, saying: "What a journey Marian. 15 years! You have been by my side during the most important and memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable and I will forever be grateful for your friendship and dedication. You will always be my family and I can’t thank you enough for everything."

"I think these kinds of top players, we see that they all need a super ex-coach or a super ex-player, someone who knows the feeling of being there, and they need someone that they have got a lot of confidence in," Corretja told Eurosport.

"Someone that is doing the dirty job, let's say, Marian [Vajda], he is an ex-coach, an ex-player; he is someone that knows the game very well. It is very uncommon that this kind of profile goes away because usually, they are rotating the other ones, but this one stays there forever, almost.

"Especially with players that last a very long time, but this shows that, in the end, maybe Novak needs some fresh things, and maybe Marian feels that he cannot give it to him. Or maybe Marian feels like, 'okay, I have already given you enough, and I need to rest and I need to think about myself and about my family'.

"Definitely, Novak will need to find someone that is going to be the extension of his hand because that was pretty much what Marian was doing. Marian knows exactly how to react and knows exactly how to deal with the key moments because he knows him very well.

"Maybe when a new one [coach] comes and goes like, 'no, don't do this' or 'don't do that' or 'just calm down' or whatever, it may be that it irritates Novak. So I think he really needs to know exactly what he wants for the next profile of coach to find someone that helps him. Because otherwise, he is going to be comparing them with Marian all the time, and that can be a little bit tricky.

"I think Novak has still got three, four more years to play at least so it will be very interesting to see who he picks because it is a very important decision."

It is unclear when and where Djokovic will play next due to his inability to enter many tournaments without being vaccinated. He will not be able to play in either of the upcoming ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells or Miami, respectively.

As well as losing the world No. 1 ranking, Djokovic has seen Rafael Nadal move ahead of him in the Grand Slam race this year after the Spaniard unexpectedly won the Australian Open.

