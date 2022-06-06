Emma Raducanu says she is not rushing her next coaching appointment ahead of her return to action at the Nottingham Open.

Wimbledon is coming onto the horizon as the 2022 season’s next Grand Slam following the conclusion of the French Open last weekend.

That was won by current No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and Raducanu reached the second round before losing in three sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Raducanu will play again on Tuesday against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic as the second seed at the Nottingham Open as she starts to tune up for Wimbledon.

"I want to take my time with this decision," said world No. 11 Raducanu, who made her WTA debut in Nottingham last year.

"Nothing has changed. I still have the same people, good people, around me. I don't want to rush into anything.

"Personally, I think I know what I'm doing. I'm trusting what I'm doing and the work I'm doing.

"I'm still 19 and I've already won a Grand Slam so I can take my time and put things in place because I know my motivation isn't any less."

Raducanu believes she has improved many aspects of her game as she prepares for the grass-court season.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, she added: “I've been quite proud of what I’ve achieved in the last 12 months and definitely not been so hard on myself.

“I’m just really enjoying my time right now and just really believing in the work I’m doing day in, day out. I know that will come some time. The grass season is a lot of fun.”

The 19-year-old Briton is the current US Open champion, and despite her recent success she is not concerned by any losses.

“We’ll see, I love the grass but there are so many good players in the draw and it’s dependent on so many things: the form of the day, how you match up against your opponent. The results at this point, I’ve kind of stopped thinking about it, there’s no use in doing it. Do the right things and it will follow.

“I think I've improved in many aspects of my game. I think there’s a few things I want to get back, but I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress. I’m playing better here but the results might not follow because the opponents are playing really good tennis. I take that as a challenge, they’re raising their game."

Raducanu announced herself to the wider tennis public with a fourth round finish at Wimbledon, which was hampered by breathing difficulties. This time, she feels in sound condition.

“After the French Open I took one day off. I’m feeling really good physically, I’ve been paying a lot more attention to what I’ve been doing around the court. I’m feeling good,” she stated.

