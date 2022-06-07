Emma Raducanu was struck down by another injury issue as she retired after seven games of her Nottingham Open first-round match against Viktorija Golubic.

Playing competitively in the UK for the first time since her shock US Open win last summer, Raducanu, 19, appeared to suffer a left rib problem after less than 10 minutes.

She received medical treatment but her movement was clearly hampered and she pulled out after 35 minutes of the match, trailing 4-3.

Raducanu had problems with blisters earlier this year and has also retired from matches with hip and back problems.

This latest setback will be of particular frustration with Wimbledon just a few weeks away.

There was huge anticipation for Raducanu's return to Nottingham, a year after playing her first-ever WTA Tour match at the same venue.

The British No. 1 dropped serve in the opening game, but hit back to win the next three games in a row. However, she called for the physio early in the match and then again after Golubic took a 4-3 lead.

After the physio worked on her side, Raducanu got to her feet and decided to call a halt to proceedings before walking off court.

Speaking after the match, Golubic, who faces another Brit in Heather Watson next, said: “I’m shocked a bit to be honest.

“I didn’t expect it to happen, I feel really sorry for Emma, I was looking forward to a really tough challenge. This court is so beautiful so I really wanted to stay on it. Hopefully she recovers.”

