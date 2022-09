Tennis

Watch: Roger Federer receives spine-tingling reception as he walks out on court at Laver Cup

Roger Federer received a spine-tingling ovation as he walked out on court for a practice session at the Laver Cup. Federer announced that the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London will be his final tournament in professional tennis having been named as part of Team Europe for the competition. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:03:14, 8 hours ago