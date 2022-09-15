The four Grand Slams for 2022 are in the books and there were six different winners.

Iga Swiatek scooped up two majors, including the US Open, and Carlos Alcaraz made his breakthrough in New York with a stunning victory.

Ad

Now the dust has settled on this year’s Grand Slam season, here’s the way-too-early predictions for the eight champions next season…

Laver Cup 'Very important for tennis' - Corretja relishing Federer return at Laver Cup 3 HOURS AGO

Australian Open – Novak Djokovic (entry permitting) and Iga Swiatek

This is dependent on whether Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne following the visa controversy earlier this year, but if he does he is going to be ultra-determined to win his 10th Australian Open. The crowd might be difficult to manage but if anyone knows how to handle a tricky stadium and use it to their advantage it’s Djokovic. Considering he has won the last three times he has played the Australian Open it’s tough to pick against him, again assuming he plays. This year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev and new world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz would be the next in line if Djokovic doesn't travel Down Under.

It’s hard to look past Swiatek for the women’s title given her incredible form. She made the semis in Adelaide and Melbourne earlier this year and has continued to improve and develop her game throughout the season. If she stays on the same course she will certainly be the one to beat at the Australian Open. It wouldn't be surprising to see another American contend for the title after Jennifer Brady and Danielle Collins finished as runners-up for the last two years. Jessica Pegula has been very consistent at majors this season, making the quarters at three of the four, and has made the last eight at the Australian Open for the last two seasons. With a bit more experience she could go even further in 2023.

French Open – Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Very predictable, but Swiatek and Nadal looked so good in Paris this year that it’s tough to pick against them.

Swiatek has won two of the four French Opens she has played for the loss of just one set. Even though she has had plenty of success on hard courts this season, clay still seems to be her most effective surface for now. Unless her clay form dips or she runs into an opponent having a red-hot day then Swiatek should be a heavy favourite to win a third French Open title.

really any question marks? Nadal was a doubt to even play the tournament this year due to the injury he suffered at the Italian Open just a few weeks beforehand and still he was a convincing winner (although Alexander Zverev might have given him a stern test in the semi-finals if he didn’t get injured). Nadal to win in Paris for a 15th (!) time, beating Alcaraz in a blockbuster final. There are a few more question marks over Nadal given his injuries this year and his assertion after his fourth-round US Open exit that he needs to “fix things” . But then this is Nadal and the French Open, are there actuallyany question marks? Nadal was a doubt to even play the tournament this year due to the injury he suffered at the Italian Open just a few weeks beforehand and still he was a convincing winner (although Alexander Zverev might have given him a stern test in the semi-finals if he didn’t get injured). Nadal to win in Paris for a 15th (!) time, beating Alcaraz in a blockbuster final.

US Open highlights: Swiatek battles past Jabeur to clinch third Grand Slam title in style

Wimbledon – Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur

Tempting to go with Matteo Berrettini after he made the final in 2021 and showed fantastic form on the grass this year before Covid-19 ruled him out of Wimbledon. However, Wimbledon has been Djokovic’s most successful Slam over the last five years and he looks as comfortable and at home on grass as Roger Federer in prime. Some may argue Djokovic is not as graceful on the surface as Federer once was, but he is incredibly effective and sooo difficult to beat.

Ons Jabeur has had a fantastic season, making two Grand Slam finals and establishing herself as the clear No. 2 in the world behind Swiatek. She is one of a handful of players who really looks happy on grass and the variety in her playing style makes her a tricky opponent. Jabeur revealed after her defeat to Elena Rybakina in this year’s Wimbledon final that she had changed the lock screen on her phone to a picture of the Venus Rosewater Dish to inspire her ahead of the event. She could win her first Slam at SW19.

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

US Open – Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff

Alexander Zverev is the pick despite his latest injury setback . Zverev has played some of his best tennis at the US Open, making the final in 2020 - losing to Dominic Thiem after being two sets to love up - and semis last year, where he lost to Djokovic in five sets. He looked to be rounding in some very good form towards the end of the clay season and was giving Nadal a tough battle at the French Open before suffering an injury. His setback ahead of returning at the Davis Cup could rule him out for the rest of the year, but if he can return in Australia and rediscover his best form then surely a first Grand Slam title is on the horizon.

(For those wondering why Alcaraz misses out on another Grand Slam next year after his destructively brilliant display in New York, there is no obvious reason. At the US Open there hasn’t been a repeat champion since Roger Federer in 2008, but Alcaraz should challenge for more majors next year and may well win at least one.)

Will Coco Gauff take another step forward in 2023? The 18-year-old has made her first Grand Slam final this year and looked good at the US Open before losing to an in-form Caroline Garcia. Now into the top 10 in the world rankings, Gauff is already achieving fantastic things at her age and by the time New York rolls around next summer she could be ready to secure her maiden major title.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open Nadal has given me extra motivation, says Swiatek YESTERDAY AT 10:29