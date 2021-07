Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Day 8 highlights: Ash Barty, Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova through

Highlights from day eight of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on Women's Quarter-Finals day with Ash Barty, Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova all progressing to the semi-finals. Daniil Medvedev also played and suffered a shock defeat to Poland No 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz.

00:03:02, 5 hours ago