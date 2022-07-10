N. Djokovic vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Final | 10.07.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
N. Djokovic (1)
4
6
6
77
N. Kyrgios
6
3
4
63
Live
Live Updates
Wimbledon 2022 men’s final as it happened – Novak Djokovic claims 21st major title with four-set win over Nick Kyrgios
- All
- Highlights
17.30
NOVAK DJOKOVIC IN GREAT FORM
The Serb gives a superb post-match interview.
Sue Barker reminds him it's his wedding anniversary and that he might have to do dinner with Nick another time.
He laughs and tells Barker he needs to buy her flowers for reminding him about so many things. He then turns to his wife with a special message and suggests the trophy is his present to her!
Image credit: Getty Images
'IT'S OFFICIALLY A BRO-MANCE!'
Djokovic jokes through his speech, says he can't believe he is saying so many nice things about the Aussie!
Accepts it's a 'bromance', tells Nick he'll be back in big finals and says they will do dinner - but he's not sure about a night club!
Image credit: Getty Images
'HE'S A BIT OF A GOD'
"I’m not going to lie. I thought I played well,” says a disappointed Kyrgios.
He goes on to congratulate Novak and his team, the ball kids, the crowd and the umpire - admitting they have a testy relationship and thanks him for putting up with him!
Image credit: Getty Images
MATCH REPORT - DJOKOVIC PASSES FEDERER, EDGES CLOSER TO NADAL
The GOAT debate will rage on!
Djokovic battles past Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 KYRGIOS
It’s all over on the three-hour mark. Novak Djokovic wins the tie-break by a 7-3 scoreline to claim a fourth straight Wimbledon title and his seventh overall. He moves on to 21 Grand Slams and is just one behind Rafael Nadal on the all-time leaderboard. He edges past Roger Federer into outright second on that list and remains in the hunt to one day topple the Mallorcan.
In the end, he was just too solid with Kyrgios again his own worst enemy at times, losing focus at crucial points.
Image credit: Eurosport
TIE-BREAK LATEST – DJOKOVIC CLOSING IN ON THE TITLE
Nick misses a 123mph second serve to cough up a double fault in the first point of the breaker.
He looks leggy out there and lashes a rushed forehand out of court as the pair exchange tight mini breaks. The Aussie then drags a backhand wide and Nole doesn't have to do much to move 5-1 up at the change of ends.
Kyrgios is imploding.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-6 KYRGIOS
That was a chance. Djokovic makes two uncharacteristic errors off the backhand and wobbles trying to serve at 30-30. He rolls one in and Kyrgios balloons a return out of court as he looked to give it the treatment. The tension evaporates from Djokovic’s body and a devilish slice sees him secure the tie break and an opportunity to finish the match here.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 5-6 KYRGIOS
There have been some awful calls in this final. Kyrgios feels aggrieved when there’s a late call on what he thinks is an ace at 40-15 and in the ensuing point he crunches a crosscourt forehand that is judged to be wide.
He shakes his head and refuses to challenge despite having one left. TV replays show it was in. It could have been a pivotal moment, but in the end it’s thankfully irrelevant as he crashes down an ace to guarantee himself the minimum of a tie break.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 5-5 KYRGIOS
The crowd murmur excitedly as they briefly dare to dream of a fifth set when Djokovic double faults on his opening point.
Nick is in the next rally but opts to charge to the net too soon and can only block long. The Serb finds a clutch serve to take charge before a smart return winner from Kyrgios poses a minor threat at 40-30. Djokovic is unfazed and lashes down a wide ace to square the set once more.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-5 KYRGIOS
Djokovic conjures up a pure moment of magic with a sensational pick-up on the stretch at 30-0 down and then cranks up the heat with a crosscourt forehand winner.
Kyrgios responds with an ace and a massive serve down the T to wriggle out of danger. Nole must hold to stay in the set. He’s had it pretty easy for long spells of late, but can Nick find his form before it’s too late?
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-4 KYRGIOS
It’s the usual Djokovic procession on serve but it could have been different this time around. The Aussie dominates the rally at 15-0 down but buries a backhand into the net and the misfires on two more occasions off that flank to cheaply hand over the game.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-4 KYRGIOS
‘Let’s go!’ – says Nick as another howitzer of a serve fails to come back. He maintains the scoreboard advantage, but can he make that count at the business end this time around? He blinked when it mattered in Set 3 and it proved decisive.
ONE OF MANY DISTRACTIONS FOR NICK
Read our full account of Kyrgios' demand that a fan be kicked out after they yelled out before one of his serves in the third set.
'She's drunk out of her mind!' - Kyrgios demands fan be kicked out after '700 drinks'
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-3 KYRGIOS
No danger for the top seed. He lashes a backhand winner to the baseline with laser-precision before a wide ace and a deft volley via the tape ease him to another love hold.
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 2-3 KYRGIOS
There he goes again. Kyrgios chunners away at his box again and moans about how long in the match it’s taken for Djokovic to miss a second serve return.
He really does focus on the wrong issues at times and it almost distracts him as 40-0 turns tricky at 40-30. This time he delivers when it matters as he back pedals smartly to unleash a sensational crosscourt forehand winner.
Image credit: Getty Images
DJOKOVIC 4-6 6-3 6-4 2-2 KYRGIOS
Djokovic opens with a double fault but is so in the zone he almost barely notices. Four quick points later and we are level on the board.