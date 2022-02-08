Wimbledon will reportedly break with tradition by charging the same ticket prices for the men’s and women’s final at this year’s tournament.

It has been the case in recent years that tickets for the men’s final are more expensive than the women’s final.

Ad

Last year fans were charged £200 to watch Ashleigh Barty’s win over Karolina Pliskova while Novak Djokovic’s victory over Matteo Berrettini cost £240 per ticket.

Tennis Djokovic's career in serious danger, says Moya 06/02/2022 AT 12:56

However according to the Times , this year the top prices for both finals will be £240.

Prices for the semi-finals will also be the same as each other, with the women’s matches brought up to £210 to match the men’s equivalent.

It is reported that “All England Club officials have taken the decision to ensure that the women’s event is not perceived to be any less important”.

The move also comes in a year when there is likely to be significant interest in the women’s draw as Emma Raducanu will be playing Wimbledon for the first time since her stunning US Open win.

British No. 1 Raducanu created a buzz at Wimbledon last year when she won three matches in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

There will be a clamour for tickets to see if she can make a run like she did in New York.

Raducanu will be bidding to become the first female singles player from Great Britain to win Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

In a bid to balance out the action on each day of finals weekend, the three-set women’s singles final will be followed by the five-set men’s doubles final. The five-set men’s singles final on Sunday will be followed by the three-set women’s doubles final.

The move by Wimbledon comes 15 years after men and women were offered equal prize money at the tournament for the first time.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tennis Raducanu: Zoning out of criticism helps me 04/02/2022 AT 12:15