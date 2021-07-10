Marija Cicak will become the first female umpire to take charge of a men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
The All England Club confirmed that the 43-year-old will oversee Sunday's clash between five-time champion Novak Djokovic and Matteo Barrettini.
The 43-year-old has been an elite ITF Gold Badge holder for the last ten years and officiated the Wimbledon men's semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson in 2018.
Wimbledon
Wimbledon finals LIVE - Barty v Pliskova, Djokovic v Berrettini
- 'Grand slams are everything' - Djokovic, Federer ready to join Federer, Nadal on 20 majors
- Berrettini demolishes Hurkacz to surge into final
Cicak also umpired the 2014 Wimbledon final between Petra Kvitova and Eugenie Bouchard.
The Croatian has worked at the last 15 Wimbledons as well as the Olympics in Athens, London, and Rio in 2016 where she umpired the women's singles final.
- - -
Watch the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Wimbledon
Wimbledon finals, order of play - Barty v Pliskova, Djokovic v Berrettini
Wimbledon
Salisbury and Dart claim spot in Wimbledon mixed doubles final