Andy Murray hopes that 2021 will not be his last Wimbledon appearance as he battles for full fitness.

Murray has struggled to recover from extensive hip surgery that often prevents people from playing sport again, let alone professionally.

Discussing Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles with her mental health, which saw her withdraw mid-tournament from the French Open and then before the start of Wimbledon, Murray said could understand the strain on players.

"I've obviously dealt with a lot of injuries in the last few years, which has been tough mentally, but, when I was younger, dealing with the pressure of playing high-level sport is not something that you're prepared for," he said to Sky Sports

"I appreciate that I'm very lucky, I get to play sport and stuff and there are people who are in significantly worse positions than multi-million pound tennis players, but I think unless you've been in that situation people wouldn't understand; going from an 18-year-old playing in front of no people to all of a sudden playing on Wimbledon Centre Court and being commented on your personality and how you might look and how you might talk.

"When you're 19 or 20 you're not prepared for that and it's a big change. Earlier on in my career, I did find it harder dealing with the press side of things and the attention, whereas now I have a quite different perspective on things, so it's fine. But I can certainly understand how athletes do struggle with it."

Murray hopes that he will be able to prepare well enough to compete at Wimbledon. But beyond that he is also keen to keep taking part in the years ahead.

He said: "To me it's not so much about me worrying about it being my last one, it's just something that I think about. I've had so many injuries and so many setbacks you just don't really know what's round the corner. I want to approach each tournament and each match that I play like it's my last one so that I can get the most out of it.

"So that's why I want to prepare here well. I'm going into the bubble on Wednesday evening, so I'm going to get there early to practice at Wimbledon, hopefully I've got some high-quality practices; I'm practising with (Marin) Cilic today and I practise with (Roger) Federer later in the week.

"I'm just trying to play with high-quality grass-court players to prepare me as best as possible. I don't want it to be my last Wimbledon; certainly I want to keep playing, I don't want to stop just now, so, yeah, I want to keep going."

"It's more about the body; if I'm restricted in how I can prepare," he said. "If I can't prepare properly to compete then that's when it's not fair on yourself; to keep putting yourself out there because you're not properly prepared and can't do yourself justice.

"So if that was the case and I was having to compromise on my training just to get out there on a match court and my results weren't good, then that is something I'd look at. But providing I can train and prepare well and I'm enjoying it I'll do it for as long as I can."

