US Open champion Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a wrist injury.

The Austrian had to retire from his match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday, and after undergoing further examination and tests, his doctors have confirmed that he has "a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist".

That means he will not be playing at Wimbledon, Hamburg or Gstaad as he will have his wrist in a splint for the next five weeks.

He confirmed on social media that he will take medical advice on when he will be able to compete again.

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem said in a statement.

They've informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon.

No specialist on grass, he has never been beyond the fourth round in SW19 - but he will be very well aware that his title defence at Flushing Meadows is not far away.

Nor has he had a particularly inspiring 2021 thus far, winning nine matches and losing eight, including a first-round defeat at Roland-Garros at the hands of the unseeded Pablo Andujar.

