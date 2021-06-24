Roger Federer says it's still a thrill for him to return to London and head to Wimbledon - despite having won the title there eight times previously.

The former world number one has had a tricky lead-up to his favourite Grand Slam of the year, withdrawing from Roland-Garros before his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini in order to protect his recently-injured knee, and then losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime - a full 19 years his junior - in Halle.

Nonetheless, he had a smile on his face as he said: "I'm really happy I arrived...to London. It's always a thrill, flying over the city and coming to this place where I've enjoyed so much success at Wimbledon, but also at the O2 Arena [for the ATP World Tour Finals].

Wimbledon Thiem pulls out of Wimbledon 8 HOURS AGO

So it's nice to be back.

Wimbledon this year will be very different to any other edition due to the need for players to live within a bubble, reducing the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Even that, though, can't dampen Federer's enthusiasm for the grass Slam.

"I cannot get out of the hotel, the car and the club. So that's what my life is going to be like for the next couple of weeks," he explained.

But it's Wimbledon time and I'm really, really excited that Wimbledon is back on.

Wimbledon Could Andreescu be an outside bet for Wimbledon glory? 11 HOURS AGO