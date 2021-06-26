Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber have each claimed WTA titles ahead of Wimbledon next week.

The 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber eased to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Katerina Siniakova at the Bad Homburg Open, while Ostapenko beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-3 in the final of the Eastbourne international.

The 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko will be looking to build on her best Wimbledon showing, the 2018 semi-finals where she lost to Kerber, and played high quality tennis as she dispatched Kontaveit in just one hour and seven minutes.

Back-to-back breaks gave her a 5-1 lead in the first set, and while Kontaveit pulled one back, Ostapenko took the first set with a third break.

Winning 80 per cent of points on her first serve, two more breaks saw the Latvian coast through the second set without facing a break point.

“I just enjoyed this week so much and I think it’s great to win a title just before Wimbledon – it gives me confidence," said Ostapenko.

Kerber overcame her demons to take her first title since her 2018 Wimbledon win, having lost two finals in 2019 and taking 2020 away from the sport.

She barely gave Siniakova a sniff with breaks in both sets, and will be happy to have passed an early fitness test ahead of Wimbledon.

Men´s stars Lorenzo Sonego and Alex de Minaur go head to head at the Men´s event at Eastbourne later today, while world number two Daniil Medvedev and Sam Querrey face off in the Mallorca Open as players prepare for the calendar´s premier grand slam.

