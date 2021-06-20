Matteo Berrettini is hopeful he could complete an Italian double should he reach the final of Wimbledon.

Berrettini’s focus now switches to Wimbledon which gets underway this month but the Euro 2020 final is on the same day in London on July 11.

Italy are flying high in the tournament, impressing as one of the stand-out performers and have quickly established themselves as potential dark horses.

Berrettini was asked if he could be one half of a famous Italian double should his side reach the Euro 2020 final, which is set to be held at Wembley.

“I really hope so and for my country in general. I think it would be such an historic day,” Berrettini said in his post-match press conference.”

But it's a long thought. I mean, there are so many stats for me and for the guys that I think they are about to step in, so good luck to them, good luck to myself, and we see what's going happen.

Berrettini will be keen his triumph at Queen’s can set up a run at Wimbledon and the 25-year-old is quietly confident about his chances.

“I have a lot of confidence. Like I said when I came before this tournament, I know that I'm playing well,” he said.

“I played a lot of matches. I am pushing myself, all the conditions and stuff. I'm really happy the way my mindset is, because I'm really focused.

I know, like you ask me, I know that I can play good in Wimbledon.

“I know that the conditions are different, it's best-of-five.

“I think all the players have a little bit extra motivation, you know, when you go to a slam for so many reasons, but I couldn't think of anything better than this going to Wimbledon.”

