Britain's Cameron Norrie needed four sets to defeat Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the first round at Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon.

The 29th seed was behind Pouille on the scorecard when the match was suspended on Tuesday, but he rallied to win 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-2 7-5 on court two in front of a supportive home crowd. He dropped just a single service point over the course of the first seven games in the second set.

Pouille lost his way in the next set when he appeared to become distracted that there were no bananas avaiiable for him.

Norrie has been enjoying a successful patch of form in 2021 and has been excelling on grass courts by his and most other standards.

Pouille was a potentially difficult opponent as a former world number 10, and has an Australian Open semi-final appearance to his name. However, Norrie has now made it 30 wins so far this season to demonstrate his excellent form.

Wimbledon is the first time he has been seeded for a Grand Slam, after reaching the Queen's final last weekend where he lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The 25-year-old is now set for a second round as he looks to go further at SW19, with his next match on Thursday against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.

