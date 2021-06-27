Andy Murray says his plan is to play at the Olympics and US Open after Wimbledon, but says he would be willing to play on the Challenger Tour if he needed to get his ranking up.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has not played at SW19 since 2017 due to injury and last year's edition being cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old says he is hoping to keep playing at a high level beyond Wimbledon, but if the wildcards stop then he would play on the Challenger Tour if he needed to.

"It depends on my body," he told Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

"I've had the opportunity to play here. I'm playing the Olympics and then my plan is to go to United States and prepare and play well there.

"I need to get some wildcards, I know you maybe don't think I should be taking them but it depends a bit on that too.

"When I didn't get to the Australian Open because of coronavirus I'm also happy to go and play Challengers and that doesn't affect me. If I get the opportunity to play in the big tournaments then great.

"If not I'll go play elsewhere until I get my ranking to a point where I get into those events.

Hopefully I can get through some rounds here and improve my ranking. That's my plan for the next few months.

Murray has been drawn Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Monday and has been warned that his opponent is a powerful striker of the ball.

"He goes for it," he said.

"He's one of the bigger hitters on tour. I've never played with him or hit with him but from watching him play and speaking to some of the guys that have played against him he's not going to hold back.

"I don't want to leave the ball hanging in the middle of the court against him.

"I'll try to use some variety and use my slice, maybe try and bring him up to the net a bit to make him uncomfortable but it will be a tough test for me."

