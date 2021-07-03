Ashleigh Barty is into the fourth round of Wimbledon after battling past Katerina Siniakova.

The number one seed looked some way off her top form, but did enough to see off Siniakova 6-3 7-5 and march forward in the tournament.

It could have been a very difficult night for Barty who racked up 23 unforced errors during the match had she not hit 26 winners as well.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, day six - Federer, Norrie, Gauff and Barty in action A DAY AGO

Barty began the match with a love hold, appearing to have ironed out the inconsistency she has displayed in her service came so far at Wimbledon.

Siniakova, however, did well to arrest what could have been a serious slump early on to hold serve and then the Czech watched as Barty fired off a host of errors in her next service game.

It was only a huge backhand miss from Siniakova that spared Barty a break point. The Australian then managed to break Siniakova with some eye-catching shots to move 4-2 ahead.

Barty saw out the set with another love hold in what was an inconsistent 37 minutes from the favourite.

Wimbledon Day 5 highlights: Murray out, Djokovic through

But she stepped up her game in the second set, breaking Siniakova successively to race into a 3-0 lead.

After dropping four games in a row, Siniakova fought back to 3-2 by breaking Barty for the first time in the match.

Barty hit back to reclaim control and had the chance to serve to win the match. But after rescuing the game from 15:40 down, Barty wasted a match point and Siniakova pounced to break her opponent at the third time of asking.

The errors were plaguing Barty’s game again, but the 25-year-old stepped up to break Siniakova right back.

Barty was once again serving for the match and this time was able to capitalise.

Barbora Krejcikova awaits Barty in the fourth round as the world number one seeks to make it past the last 16 for the first time at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Federer v Norrie, plus Barty, Gauff and Medvedev in action YESTERDAY AT 16:41