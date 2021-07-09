Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart are targeting Wimbledon glory after booking a spot in the mixed doubles final.

The British duo claimed a 6-2 4-6 6-4 win over Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and his veteran Czech partner, Kveta Peschke.

Salisbury and Dart made a strong start with the Centre Court roof open before it was closed just prior to the conclusion of the second set.

Wimbledon 'Grand Slams are everything' - Djokovic ready to join Federer, Nadal on 20 majors 3 HOURS AGO

The pair recovered from the setback of losing that to make the vital breakthrough in the 10th game of the decider and edge past the number nine seeds.

The Brits could face a compatriot in the shape of Neal Skupski in the final, with the Liverpool-born man set to play his semi final alongside American partner Desirae Krawczyk on Saturday. They meet China's Shuai Zhang and Australia's John Peers on Court One.

Dart will be featuring in her maiden Slam final while Salisbury has already triumphed in two doubles events a majors having won the 2020 men’s draw with Rajeev Ram, as well as the French Open mixed title with Krawczyk earlier this year.

Wimbledon recap: Barty and Pliskova battle through to their maiden final

Wimbledon Dominant Djokovic downs Shapovalov to reach 30th Grand Slam final 4 HOURS AGO