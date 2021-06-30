John Isner took a painful fall during his match with Yoshihito Nishioka become the latest player to fall foul of Wimbledon’s slippery courts.

Players have been plagued by the unpredictable surface in the opening days at Wimbledon, with Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino being forced to retire from their matches due to injuries sustained from falls.

Wimbledon chiefs have tried to play down the concerns, but players were again slipping and sliding around courts on Wednesday.

Isner, who is 6ft 10in, was chasing down a ball close to the net when his left foot went from underneath him and he collapsed onto the court.

The American was clearly in intense pain as he dragged his legs along the court before taking a breather.

Isner was remarkably able to continue, although he lost his match against Nishioka 7-6 2-6 6-3 7-6 6-4.

With several casualties due to the court surface, Wimbledon chiefs released a statement saying the conditions would improve after an unusually wet weather.

“The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and Court One for long periods,” Wimbledon bosses said.

This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface.

They added: “With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up.”

While Isner played his match, Novak Djokovic was slipping all over the place on Centre Court.

The Serbian was on the deck twice in the first two sets, but like Isner was able to shake off the impact of the fall to continue.

