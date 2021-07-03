Andy Murray´s admitted his Wimbledon exit was "extremely frustrating", raising doubts over his future.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was knocked out of the third round at the All England Club in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.

He had won back-to-back matches for the first time at a Grand Slam for the first time since suffering a serious hip injury in 2017, but was comfortably beaten in the end.

And despite walking off the a standing ovation, Murray's frustration at the nature of his exit raised question marks over what time he has left in the sport.

He said: "It was great playing in front of the crowds again. I got amazing support here. I´m very thankful for that. Something I have missed. It kinds of reminds you why you all of the work and everything.

"But then on the flip side of that, the positive part is getting through the matches and feeling OK physically.¨

"That´s good but then there is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and ultimately didn´t play how I would want and expect, and it´s like, is it worth it?

"Is all of that training and everything you´re doing in the gym, unless you´re able to practice and improve your game and get matches and get a run of tournaments, is it worth all of the work that you´re doing?"

"There is part of me that feels like, yes, it is, because I had great memories and stuff from this event and playing in some brilliant atmospheres. But I finished the match tonight and I'm saying to my team, 'I'm just not happy with how I played'.

Murray has three Grand Slam titles to his name and was once part of the pantheon in the golden generation of men´s tennis alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. But with his body unable to compete at the highest level the Scot cut a frustrated and conflicted figure as he grappled with the pros and cons of staying in a sport that demands so much.

"Unless me and my team can find a way of keeping me on the court for a consistent period of time and allow me to practise the way that I need to compete with these guys, that's when the discussions about what I do next will come in.

"Because I have genuinely put a lot into this to get to this point, but I'm not being able to practise and prepare how I need to perform how I would like at these events.

"I'm not expecting and saying I would beat Denis Shapovalov. He's a brilliant player. But I feel like I can do a lot better than what I did this evening."

