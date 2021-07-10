Ash Barty said she was "proud’"to have won Wimbledon after a mid-match wobble saw Karolina Pliskova given a shot at a comeback, describing the moment as "incredible".

Barty was 6-3 up after the first set but then stumbled to let her Czech rival back in with a set of her own, before the Australian world number one composed herself to win a second, winning set of her own.

Speaking after the match, she began: “This is incredible. I have to start with Kara. Congratulations to you on a fantastic tournament, and to your team.

I love testing myself against you, and I’m sure we’ll play in many, many more matches. I genuinely have to thank every single person in this stadium, you have made my dream so special, so thank you so much.

Discussing the scare in the second set, she said: “I told myself to keep fighting. I knew I had to bring my very best and I’m really proud of myself for the way I keep going.”

“I know my family are at home watching. I miss them, I love them. I’m so glad they are able to watch and when I’m back in a few months we will celebrate.”

Barty also had words of praise for her coach, Craig Tyzzer, saying: “He’s a captain, he’s the best at what he does, and I love him to death.”

