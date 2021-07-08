Ash Barty produced a dominant display to overcome former champion Angelique Kerber in an intriguing semi-final battle on Centre Court.

The 25-year-old was in sublime form as she won through, 6-3 7-6(3), in one hour and 27 minutes and Kerber was simply unable to make a dent in her defences.

The world number one found the crucial break of serve she needed in the opening set to stamp her authority on proceedings but the second set was much more tense and edgy throughout.

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Barty v Kerber, Pliskova v Sabalenka in semi-final action 3 HOURS AGO

Ultimately, though, Barty stepped up her intensity in clinical fashion in the tie-break and Kerber had no response as she pulled away to take it and, with that, the match.

The Australian's serve was simply unstoppable with eight aces and 88 percent of points won on her first serve. Coupled with her formidable play from the back of the court, Barty was far too good on the day.

The top seed has not dropped a set since the opening round and she closed out the match with her fourth attempt to break new ground in reaching the final.

"This is incredible and close to as good a tennis match as I will play," Barty said in her on-court interview. "Angelique brought the best out of me and now I have a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream.

"You have to enjoy the journey and all the opportunities I have I get to do with the people I love and help me be the best I can be. It's about coming here and having fun. Playing in front of this crowd and on a beautiful court there is nothing better.

"I have had ups, downs and everything in between on this journey. There's a lot of things which have led to this point. To play in the final at Wimbledon on Saturday will be the best thing ever."

With Barty to face either Karolina Pliskova or second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's showpiece, the Centre Court crowd will be sure of witnessing a new champion with that having not been the case in a final since 1977.

Ashleigh Barty à Wimbledon en 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play - Barty v Kerber, Pliskova v Sabalenka in semi-final action A DAY AGO