Hubert Hurkacz outplayed Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court to win their rolled-over fourth round encounter in five sets and book a Wimbledon quarter-final against Roger Federer on Wednesday.

Despite trailing when play resumed on Tuesday, No 14 seed Hurkacz battled back to seal a 2-6 7-6(2) 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory over the second seed.

Medvedev’s wait for a quarter-final at SW19 goes on, but for Hurkacz it is the first time he has reached the last eight at any Grand Slam.

On court afterwards, Hurkacz said: “Playing on this court, probably the best in the world, with this magnificent crowd is so special. It means a lot, Daniil is an unbelievable player. He’s No 2 in the world – being here to win that match is so big for me.”

“I think Roger, what he does, the way he plays, he’s inspired so many people. You guys enjoy watching him, it’s going to be a fun battle, I’ll be hoping to get a little support.

“I’ll just try to play. I have to prepare with my coach, talk with him, then we’ll see.”

Rain meant this fourth-round meeting was the only match from Manic Monday to carry over into Tuesday, and so the pair were first up on Centre before two of the women’s quarter-finals.

Medvedev led 2-1 in sets with the score 4-3 to Hurkacz on serve in the fourth, and the roof was closed as they came out to complete their match.

It could have been over in a flash, but instead it was Hurkacz who won the opening two games – sealing break point thanks to a Medvedev double fault before then serving it out – to force a decider.

Remarkably, Medvedev went off for what appeared to be a comfort break before the final set – just two games after they started.

The Russian’s bid to regroup did little to help the fact he was looking second best, with Hurkacz breaking early and Medvedev getting a warning from the umpire for racket abuse.

Hurkacz kept his nose in front, and then broke once more to seal the match as Medvedev could only find the net.

