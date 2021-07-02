Ons Jabeur stunned former champion Garbine Muguruza in an absolute classic on Centre Court in their third-round clash.

The Tunisian put in a very memorable performance to overcome the 11th seed in what was a thrilling encounter in front of a delighted crowd at SW19.

Jabeur, seeded number 21 at Wimbledon and playing on Centre Court for the first time, lost a topsy-turvy opening set after a staggering five breaks of serve - the first in the opening game of the match - and heaps of drama.

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Murray, Djokovic, Muguruza and Evans all in action 20 HOURS AGO

But she roared back to clinch the second set in dramatic fashion as she grabbed the crucial break of serve at 5-3 before closing it out clinically to level up the match.

Jabeur hit a remarkable 44 winners to down the 27-year-old Muguruza, who was victorious at Wimbledon back in 2017.

The deciding set could hardly have been more tense as both women piled the pressure on each other's serves and traded huge blows from the baseline.

Jabeur would be the one to capitalise on an early opportunity as she broke serve in the opening game, and she almost doubled up with breaks in the next return game, only for Muguruza to repel her with an epic service hold.

In reaching the third round, Jabeur already progressed as far as she ever has at Wimbledon, and she stretched the run further with a very composed finish to the third set as she closed out victory.

The 26-year-old, who defeated Venus Williams in the second round, will next take on 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is the seventh seed, in the fourth round.

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon Muguruza, Sabalenka, Swiatek storm into second round but Kvitova crashes out 28/06/2021 AT 16:05