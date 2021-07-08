Karolina Pliskova recovered from a set down to overcome second seed Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Wimbledon final on Thursday.

The eighth seed lost the opening set in what was a thrilling encounter before storming back to win, 5-7 6-4 6-4, against Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Pliskova served 14 aces, while Sabalenka fired down 18 as both players produced quite incredible performances on their deliveries while trading powerful blows from the back of the court.

Sabalenka, the second seed, looked on course to reach her first Wimbledon final after taking the opening set with a crucial break of serve after having been locked at 5-5 with all to play for.

But the Czech star recovered in very impressive fashion to turn the match around as she stepped up her intensity and won the key points to draw level and then take the deciding set.

It will be the 29-year-old's second Grand Slam final after she finished as runner-up in the final of the US Open in 2016.

"I am in the final so I think it is incredible," Pliskova said in her on-court interview. "It was an amazing match from both of us.

"I got a bit frustrated but she was serving unbelievably - she was in a semi-final so had to play some great tennis. I am super happy I managed to find a way to win."

Pliskova will next take on world number one and top seed Ash Barty in Saturday's showpiece with both players having the opportunity to win their first title at SW19.

Barty has won her last three matches against the Czech, and has triumphed in five of their seven previous encounters.

