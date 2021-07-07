Novak Djokovic reached his 10th Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday with a ruthless and comfortable straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

The world number one was in no mood to hang around as he won through in just two hours and 17 minutes to open up the men's quarter-final action on Centre Court.

Djokovic secured his place in his 41st Grand Slam semi-final with the victory over the 29-year-old Hungarian and will next take on either Karen Khachanov or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov in the last four.

"You guys are putting pressure on my answers!" he joked in his on-court interview. "It was a solid performance, I started extremely well, didn't do many things wrong in the first six games.

"One break of serve in the second and third set was enough to clinch the victory - credit to Marton for fighting and hanging in there, he had a great tournament.

"Do you want to travel with me as my statistic man or maybe psychologist? As you are complimenting my career and influencing my confidence thank you very much!

"I am aware of certain stats, I love this sport with all my heart, body and soul have been devoted to it since I was four, sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court.

Going for history is a huge inspiration for me, let's keep it going.

"The first time we had a full stadium since the season restarted so I am grateful, thank you for coming out today."

Djokovic has dropped just one set in the process of reaching the last four at SW19 and he goes into the semi-finals as the strong favourite to defend the title he won in 2019 in thrilling fashion in the final against Roger Federer.

The Australian Open and French Open champion earlier this year has been heavily backed to continue his incredible form this season as he aims to draw level with Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The defending champion, chasing his sixth Wimbledon title, certainly appears set to make it three Grand Slams out of three this year if he can continue the tournament as he has started it.

