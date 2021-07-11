Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title to move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the summit of men’s tennis following a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

The Serbian world number one hit back from a set down to defeat the Italian seventh seed 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 and win a third All England Club crown on the spin.

Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon crown overall sees him remain on course for a calendar Grand Slam, having also lifted the title at the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year.

Wimbledon 'I like the serve, the power, the game' - Berrettini can beat Djokovic says Becker 20 HOURS AGO

The 34-year-old will now turn his attention to the Olympics in Tokyo where he will be hot favourite to claim the Gold medal before the final major of the year at the US Open in August.

The Serb had the pressure of knowing a win would draw him level with Nadal and Federer on 20 major titles.

He also had the knowledge that victory would keep the season Grand Slam alive following wins at the Australian Open and French Open.

The heat was turned up when he surrendered the advantage of a break in the first set to lose it in a tiebreak.

Berrettini had momentum on his side, and had the chance to take advantage of an opponent who had not found form throughout the tournament.

However, the world number one is as tough as teak and he wrestled the initiative from Berrettini when striking back to take the second set.

Supporting Italy is not advisable for those in England right now, but the crowd roared on Berrettini in the hope of seeing a classic.

But Djokovic was in no mood to pass up the chance to draw level with Nadal and Federer on 20 slams, and he took the third set in gritty fashion.

Berrettini had a chance to force a fifth set when working a 0-30 advantage on the Djokovic serve in the sixth game of the fourth set, but he failed to take advantage of the opening and the world number one secured a break of his own one game later.

Djokovic collapses to the turf after his record-equalling win Image credit: Getty Images

Losing his serve via a double fault sapped the life from Berrettini and Djokovic was able to close out the match, and his sixth Wimbledon title.

While focus will shift to the Olympics, Djokovic will have one eye on Flushing Meadows and a calendar Grand Slam.

Given the form he has showed this year, combined with a mental toughness to rival anyone to have played the game, few would bet against him capping an amazing year by moving beyond Federer and Nadal to sit at the top of the sport on his own.

Wimbledon Wimbledon finals as they happened - Djokovic defeats Berrettini, Barty beats Pliskova YESTERDAY AT 12:13