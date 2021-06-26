Wimbledon is finally upon us and day one sees a host of stars and Grand Slam winners in both the women’s and men’s draw. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is on Centre court and former winner Andy Murray is also on the schedule. On the women’s side there is plenty of British representation and Iga Swiatek is also in action.

The Grand Slam will welcome reduced crowds on its return and there will be a full capacity for the finals.

HOW TO WATCH?

TOP MATCH

All eyes will be on Djokovic and Murray, who will be favourites with the Wimbledon crowd. Djokovic will be expected to make short work of Brit Jack Draper, but Murray’s match with Nikoloz Basilashvili will be a tough test for the injury-stricken Scot. Those lucky enough to score tickets to Centre court will also be treated to number ten seed Petra Kvitova's clash with American Sloane Stephens which could be a thrilling match.

POTENTIAL UPSET

A win for Basilashvili against Murray may not surprise many but would be a real downer for British fans. Murray has said he doesn’t want this Wimbledon to be his last, but it all depends how his body holds up.

BRIT WATCH

There are a host of Brits to choose form on the first day. Murray, Evans, Katie Swan, Liam Broady, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage are all in action throughout the day. Perhaps most intriguing of the Brits in action is 19-year-old Draper who has drawn number one seed Djokovic.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

Wimbledon so often has so much young talent on display and this year is no exception. Alex de Minaur is certainly one to keep an eye out for fresh off his win at Eastbourne. The 22-year-old is improving rapidly and takes on Sebastian Korda on Court 14 on Monday.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 28 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME

CENTRE COURT (1.30pm)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Jack Draper (GBR)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [10]

Andy Murray (GBR) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) [24]

NO.1 COURT (1.00pm)

Monica Niculescu (ROU) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [3] v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Iga Swiatek (POL) [7] v Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE)

NO.2 COURT (11am)

Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [11]

Dan Evans (GBR) [22] v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

Mihaele Buzarnescu (ROU) v Venus Williams (USA)

NO.3 COURT (11am)

Katie Swan (GBR) v Madison Keys (USA) [23]

Xinyu Wang (CHN) v Sofia Kenin (USA) [4]

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) v Liam Broady (GBR)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [10] v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

COURT 12 (11am)

John Milman (AUS) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [8]

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Gael Mongils (FRA) [13]

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [8] v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Maria Sakkari (GRE) [15] v Arantxa Rus (NED)

COURT 18 (11am)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Jannik Sinner (ITA) [19]

Kristie Ahn (USA) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [26] v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Elise Mertens (BEL) [13] v Harriet Dart (GBR)

COURT 4 (11am)

Marton Barrios Vera (CHI) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Varvara Gracheva (RUS) v Petra Martic (CRO) [26]

Jessica Pegula (USA) [22] v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

COURT 5 (11am)

Jodie Burrage (GBR) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Karen Khachanov (RUS [25]

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

COURT 6 (11am)

Polona Hercog (SLO) v Danielle Collins (USA)

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Vasek Pospisil (CAN)

Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) v Daniel Masur (GER)

COURT 7 (11am)

Denis Kudla (USA) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [30]

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS)

Ann Li (USA) Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [21] v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

COURT 8 (11am)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) [32] v Laura Siegemund (GER)

Oscar Otte (GER) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Pablo Cuevas (URU) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

COURT 9 (11am)

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL) v Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Anastasia Potpova (RUS)

COURT 10 (11am)

Andreas Seppi (ITA) v Joao Sousa (POR)

Llyod Harris (RSA) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Lidumila Samsonova (RUS) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

COURT 11 (11am)

Facundo Bagnis (ARG) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Katie Volynets (USA)

Tereza Martincova (CZE) v Alison Riske (USA) [28]

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v Antoine Hoang (FRA)

COURT 14 (11am)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) v Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED)

Reilly Opelka (USA) [27] v Dominik Koeper (GER)

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [18]

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [15]

COURT 15 (11am)

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) [29] v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Misaki Doi (JPN) v Claire Liu (USA)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Ten-Hsun Lu (TPE)

Shelby Rogers (USA) v Samantha Stosur (AUS)

COURT 16 (11am)

Jiri Vesley (CZE) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Madison Brengle (USA) v Christina McHale (USA)

Cristian Garin (CHI) [17] v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

COURT 17 (11am)

Daniella Lao (USA) v Katie Boulter (GBR)

Egor Gerasimov (BLR) v Jay Clarke (GBR)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [9] v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Lin Zhu (CHN) v Mona Barthel (GER)

