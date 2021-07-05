Roger Federer continued his Wimbledon comeback with a straight-sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, win over Lorenzo Sonego on 'Manic Monday' to reach the quarter-finals.

Federer became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in the open era at the age of 39 - and he looked very impressive as he did so.

The eight-time champion at SW19 came through without dropping a set, but it was a far from comfortable win with Sonego having delighted the fans with his attacking and unpredictable brand of tennis.

Federer was never overly troubled as he secured his place in the last eight, continuing to seek a ninth triumph at his favourite Grand Slam. Remarkably, it is the 18th time that Federer has progressed past the fourth round at the grass-court Slam.

Sonego could hardly have done more: the 26 year old from Turin threw everything he possibly could at his illustrious opponent, but he could never quite make a dent in his defences.

With world number one Novak Djokovic in hot pursuit of the tally of 20 Grand Slam singles titles that Federer shares with fellow legend Rafael Nadal, the stakes are high for the Swiss superstar this week.

Federer will next take on either second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight as he continues his tilt for a ninth Wimbledon title.

Roger Federer steht im Viertelfinale von Wimbledon

On his next opponent, with the pair unable to finish their fourth-round match on Monday, Federer joked that he hopes it continues to be delayed.

"It is not fair for anyone," he said in his on-court interview. "I have been in these situations before - but these guys are young and they can recover!

"Unfortunately they are very, very good too, so hopefully it rains again tomorrow... I'm kidding, I'm kidding!"

