Tunisia's Ons Jabeur made history with a stunning comeback win over Iga Swiatek on Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday'.

The 21st seed overcame Swiatek, despite initially slipping to a one-set deficit, to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final. Incredibly, she only lost two games in the final two sets combined as she came through 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Jabeur was not expected to find a way past the seventh seed, who had been playing so impressively at SW19, but she roared back after losing the opening set to claim a memorable win.

Wimbledon Inspired Jabeur stuns Muguruza in Wimbledon thriller 02/07/2021 AT 15:14

In winning through, the Tunisian has become the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Remarkably, her hard-fought win over Swiatek is her third consecutive scalp of a major champion, after she defeated Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams, who are both former Wimbledon champions.

Swiatek is one of five players - men and women - to have reached the second week of all three Grand Slams so far in 2021, but on this occasion she simply could not match Jabeur's shot-making after the opening set.

At perhaps the crucial moment in the match, Jabeur managed to fend off two break points to ensure a huge service hold to move to 4-1 before closing out the stunning win.

World number four and second seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina, 6-3 4-6 6-3, to set up a meeting with Jabeur and reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Day 6 Highlights: Federer, Barty through

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

WTA Birmingham Watson knocked out by Jabeur after beating Vekic 19/06/2021 AT 12:06