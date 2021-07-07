An inspired Hubert Hurkacz downed Roger Federer in a monumental shock in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday evening, and Boris Becker and John McEnroe have given their reactions.

The 14th seed produced the performance of his life on Centre Court as he won through to the semi-finals, 6-3 7-6 6-0, at the expense of the Swiss superstar.

Wimbledon Inspired Hurkacz downs Federer in huge shock at Wimbledon 3 HOURS AGO

Hurkacz fired down 10 aces and produced 36 winners in a performance which was utterly brilliant and incredibly ruthless.

Hurkacz has become only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam, while it is the first time Federer has been bagelled at Wimbledon. Becker and McEnroe gave their reactions.

"I noticed the mis-hits, awkward looking points from Roger and obviously the last set of course, 6-0," Becker said on the BBC.

He would never ever say if there was a niggle, but I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here.

"The other side of the coin - yeah your opponent didn't have the best of days (to put it mildly) but you still have your job to do and put it out of your head that you are playing Federer the legend.

"All credit to him for that. There are certain rules even Roger Federer has to obey - and it's matches. You don't get that in practice. You only find out how good you are when you put yourself in that position, and today he wasn't good enough."

McEnroe added on the BBC: "I can't believe it's just happened, but he is human."

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz celebrates winning against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club Image credit: Getty Images

Federer was comprehensively outplayed, and even rousing from a packed Centre Court couldn't help in a third set in which he got bagelled in astonishing fashion.

Hurkacz respectfully stood aside and applauded as Federer received a huge ovation from the fans on his way back to the locker room.

"It's super special for me," said Hurkacz in his on-court interview.

"Playing here and the special things [Federer] has done here, it's a dream come true."

Next up for the 24-year-old will be a semi-final clash with either Italy's Matteo Berretini or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are playing their semi-final on Court One.

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon 'History a huge inspiration' - Djokovic reaches 10th Wimbledon semi-final 6 HOURS AGO