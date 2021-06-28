Before the start of Novak Djokovic's opening Wimbledon match against Britain's Jack Draper there was an emotional ovation for NHS staff, scientists and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

There were very heartwarming scenes on Centre Court as the stadium announcer led the crowd into a rousing reception for the people who have helped the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seated in the Royal Box as distinguished guests, the NHS staff and scientists were given a huge standing ovation which was prolonged and very emotional.

There was then a warm round of applause for Moore and others before Djokovic and Draper walked out to the stirring scenes.

"This is a special day in tennis," Becker said on commentary for the BBC at the time.

I've done a number of opening matches here at Wimbledon and that's by far the most emotional start I've ever seen.

"The standing ovations for some special members here in the Royal Box, and the players must feel it."

Andrew Cotter, also on commentary, added: "Very moving. An emotional day for lots of people involved, and for everyone in the crowd to be here. It means a great deal to a great number of people."

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore acknowledges the crowd as she is introduced to the crowd on centre court ahead of the Men's Singles First Round match between Jack Draper of Great Britain and Novak Djokovic Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic was taking on Draper in the opening Centre Court of the 2021 Championships with Andy Murray in action later in a bumper first day of action at SW19.

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be taking on Sloane Stephens in the second match up on Centre Court, before Murray takes on 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third match.

Djokovic is aiming to claim another Wimbledon title as he guns for his third successive Grand Slam in 2021.

"I’m very excited, probably along with all the other players when we heard Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled. I’ve had an amazing 2018 and 2019 here, and hopefully I can keep that going,” he told Mats Wilander in a Eurosport interview

“I’m very high in confidence right now with everything that has happened, especially in that second week [of the French Open].

“It took a lot out of me, I was exhausted after that, but at the same time when you are winning, there’s always that extra reserve, that bank of energy, to fight and that gives you the motivation to keep going.

I didn’t have much time to reflect on Paris and what is happening because three days later I was training on grass, but it’s not the first time, I think experience helps.

