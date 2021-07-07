- - -

Day 10 action

Day 10 at Wimbledon sees Ash Barty v Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka in semi-final action.

Wimbledon Barty vs Kerber: The final before the final? 9 HOURS AGO

Women's semi-finals

Centre Court - from 13:30 UK time

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 1 v Angelique Kerber (GER) 25

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 8 v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2

Both semi-final clashes should be terrific contests on Thursday. Top seed Barty will be the favourite to overcome Kerber, but that will not be at all easy to do for the Australian.

Ashleigh Barty Image credit: Getty Images

Pliskova and Sabalenka are each breaking new ground with the opportunity to reach the final at SW19 and a lot on the line in what should be a tense and enthralling battle second on.

Who will win each of the semi-finals? The women's draw remains wide open at the last-four stage...

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, but with stiff competition from the semi-final stage onwards.

- - -

Wimbledon 'The ultimate test' - Barty sets up Kerber showdown after sweeping Tomljanovic aside YESTERDAY AT 15:30