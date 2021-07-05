Day eight at Wimbledon 2021 will see Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka in quarter-final action and Daniil Medvedev complete his match with Hubert Hurkacz.
Joe Salisbury is in doubles action twice, first with Rajeev Ram and then Harriet Dart on No 3 Court.
TOP MATCH
Tough call, but the all-Aussie affair between Ashleigh Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic could be a great tussle as the No 1 seed looks to reach a first ever Wimbledon semi-final. It won't be an easy ride against Tomljanovic, who benefited despite a late finish after fourth round opponent Emma Raducanu retired hurt.
POTENTIAL UPSET
Karolina Pliskova may be a former number one, but this is where she starts to get nervy in grand slams, and so the unseeded Viktorija Golubic should fancy her chances of an upset having impressed in her victory over Madison Keys on Monday.
BRIT-WATCH
There are no Brits left in the singles, but doubles specialist Joe Salisbury continues his pursuit for glory in both the men's and mixed. He's in action with Rajeev Ram and then fellow Brit Harriet Dart on No 3 Court.
NEXT-GEN WATCH
The youngest player in the women's quarter-finals is second seed and 23-year-old Aryna Sabalenka, and she has a tough match with Ons Jabeur on Centre.
ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – TUESDAY JULY 6 – FROM 11AM UK TIME
CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)
- To finish: Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2] leads Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [14] - 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 3-4
- Ons Jabeur (TUN) [21] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [2]
- Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
COURT 1 (1PM)
- Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [8] v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)
- Karolina Muchova (CZE) [19] v Angelique Kerber (GER) [25]
