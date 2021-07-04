Day seven at Wimbledon 2021 will see Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and British sensation Emma Raducanu all in fourth-round action.

Cameron Norrie is also in doubles action on Court 18.

HOW TO WATCH?

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.

All coverage is also available to stream via Eurosport app.

TOP MATCH

Emma Raducanu, 18, who has shown confidence and composure beyond her years to reach the fourth round, takes on Ajla Tomljanovic on Court 1 and will be looking to continue her fairytale run in her first ever Grand Slam.

POTENTIAL UPSET

Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has had a wonderful 2021, winning a title in Bogota earlier this year, and bursting into the Top 100. She made her French Open debut as a qualifier earlier this year, and has already taken out one seed - Ekaterina Alexandrova - in SW19. The ever-temperamental Aryna Sabalenka could have her work cut out here.

BRIT-WATCH

It's all about Raducanu. Interestingly Cameron Norrie is also in doubles action with his doubles partner Jaume Munar on Court 18 against Andre Goransson and Casper Ruud.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

Felix Auger Aliassime benefitted from Nick Kyrgios' early withdrawal through injury on Saturday and goes into Monday's contest against Alexander Zverev fresh. The 20-year-old Canadian should prove a tough test for his German opponent.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY JULY 4 – FROM 11AM UK TIME

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Cristian Garin (CHI) [17]

Coco Gauff (USA) [20] v Angelique Kerber (GER) [25]

Roger Federer (SUI) [6] v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) [23]

COURT 1

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [14]

Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) [16] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]

Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

No 2 COURT

Iga Swiatek (POL) [7] v Ons Jabeur (TUN) [21]

Martons Fucsovics (HUN) [11] v Andrey Rublev (RUS) [5]

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [14] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2]

No 3 COURT

Elina Rybakina (KAZ) [18] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [10] v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [8]

COURT 12

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [7] v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [8] v Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

Paula Badosa (ESP) [30] v Karolina Muchova (CZE) [19]

COURT 18

Karen Khachanov (RUS) [25] v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Madison Keys (USA) [23] v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

