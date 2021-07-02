Day six at Wimbledon 2021 will see Roger Federer, Cameron Norrie, Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios in third-round action.

Ash Barty and Kateřina Siniaková will also play on Centre Court.

HOW TO WATCH?

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Federer v Norrie, plus Barty, Gauff and Medvedev in action 6 HOURS AGO

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.

All coverage is also available to stream via Eurosport app.

TOP MATCH

Can Britain's rising star Cameron Norrie defeat the eight-time Wimbledon champion, and player considered by many to be the greatest of all-time, Roger Federer on home turf on Centre Court?

The 25-year-old has reached the third round in each of his last four slams, and it could prove a surprise...

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – SATURDAY 3 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

K. Juvan (SLO) v C. Gauff (USA)

R. Federer (SUI) [6] v C. Norrie (GBR) [29]

A. Barty (AUS) [1] v K. Siniakova (CZE)

COURT 1

S. Cirstea (ROU) v E. Raducanu (GBR)

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [16] v N. Kyrgios (AUS)

M. Cilic (CRO) [32] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

No 2 COURT

A. Kerber (GER) 25 v A. Sasnovich (BLR)

T. Fritz (USA) [31] v A. Zverev (GER) [4]

No 3 COURT

M. Berrettini (ITA) [7] v A. Bedene (SLO)

A. Sevastova (LAT) v B. Krejcikova (CZE) [14]

COURT 12

H. Hurkacz (POL) [14] v A. Bublik (KAZ)

COURT 18

K. Muchova (CZE) [19] v A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [16]

COURT 14

I. Ivashka (BLR) v J. Thompson (AUS)

COURT 15

J. Ostapenko (LAT) v A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

COURT 6

M. Linette (POL) v P. Badosa (ESP) [30]

COURT 7

L. Sonego (ITA) [23] v J. Duckworth (AUS)

Wimbledon Kyrgios: I'm okay not winning Grand Slams, I know who I am 7 HOURS AGO