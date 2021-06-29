British No 1 Dan Evans kicked off his Wimbledon campaign in style with a first round straight sets win over Feliciano Lopez.

The No 22 seed needed a tie-break to edge past the veteran Spaniard in the first set but that seemingly gave him the impetus to claim the next two sets, emerging with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 7-5 victory on No 2 court.

The two couldn’t be separated in tight 51 minute first set which went with serve until Evans was able seize the advantage in the tie-break.

Evans was galvanised and was able to take control of the match following a break in game six of the second set to go 4-2 ahead.

After winning his next service game, the 31-year old then closed out the set to love as his opponent toiled.

The 39-year-old Lopez battled back in the third set, however, and pushed Evans all the way, until the Brit was able to break in game 12 to take the win.

“Amazing to be back playing at Wimbledon,” Evans said afterwards. “It was great to be back and I didn't realise it would be as busy.

"Delighted to win, I played some good tennis, I am happy with how I came through.

"For the last two sets I enjoyed it, the first I was a bit too into myself and when I let go I really got rolling.

“At the end I was patient, scraped the last game and that was a good mental effort today.”

Elsewhere, Harriet Dart saw her Wimbledon dream come to an early end after a 6-1 6-3 defeat to No 13 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.

