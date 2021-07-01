British teenager Emma Raducanu produced a huge upset in beating Marketa Vondrousova to reach the third round of Wimbledon 2021.

The 18-year-old, who was sitting her A-Levels just two months ago, produced a truly remarkable performance to overcome Vondrousova in front of a stunned and delighted crowd on Court 12.

Vondrousova, who reached the French Open final in 2019, was thoroughly outplayed by the British player in a straight-sets result that, remarkably, never looked in much doubt.

Raducanu was utterly inspired throughout as she secured the victory in one hour and 12 minutes, and she will next take on Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

The teenager is making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world.

Andy Murray, who himself reached the third round on Wednesday, tweeted: "Let's go, Emma Raducanu."

In sealing the win, Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon third round since Elena Baltacha in 2002.

Having overcome Russian's Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round on Wednesday and now Vondrousova, who is ranked at number 41 in the world, she will face another tough test against Cirstea on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Romanian produced a shock of her own on Thursday with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 victory over 12th seed and former semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka.

