Britain's Katie Swan has qualified for Wimbledon after a 6-0, 6-4 win over Arina Rodionova.

The 20-year-old knocked out Lizette Cabrera 7-5, 6-2 and highly-rated American sixth seed Caty McNally 6-4, 7-6, 7-5, before overcoming the Australian in straight sets to reach the first round of the Grand Slam's main draw.

The world number 284 was visibly emotional after the match, which she wrapped up in one hour and eight minutes, after an injury-hit year.

She bagelled her opponent in the opening set, slamming down three aces and winning 85 per cent of points on her first serve.

The second set was slightly tighter as Swan was broken twice, but at 4-4 she broke the Rodionova serve for the sixth time in the match.

As the nerves grew, Swan sealed her place in the first round after serving out a tense final game where she had to save a break point.

"I can't even believe it right now," she said on court afterwards.

"I knew for sure she was going to make it really tough for me. She's a very tricky player and I was aware she coming into the match she was going to mix it up if I was starting to play well.

"I couldn't have asked for more in the first set. I was so focused and ready to battle it out in the second.

"I was dealing with a lot of nerves, which was probably pretty obvious, but I can't tell you how happy I am to come through.

This is probably my biggest accomplishment in tennis. I'm very excited.

Swan reached the second round as a wildcard at Wimbledon in 2018, but was knocked out by Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in a 6-0 6-3 defeat.

