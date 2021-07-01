Welcome back to Wimbledon

Day five of the main draw at Wimbledon sees Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Garbine Muguruza and Dan Evans all in action at SW19.

Murray to take centre stage again

Wimbledon 'He’s the best ever, he's my icon' - Murray hailed as the greatest by fellow player 7 HOURS AGO

Centre Court witnessed another memorable recovery from Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion secured his place in the third round with a typically tense five-set, 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2, win over Germany's Oscar Otte.

Eurosport expert Wilander said after the match: "Even when he won Wimbledon and when he won at the Olympics, this is the most he has engaged the crowd.

Incredible - this is the most excited I've ever seen him be on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

"In a way, does that show that perhaps he couldn't believe that he was out there and he was winning in five sets at Wimbledon again? Amazing. It was incredible and so much fun to see him play.

"[After the roof was closed] He came out and he was playing very aggressively, he was going for his shots. It's amazing and the roof closing really helped him. Experience helps.

"That's the wildest I've seen a crowd and a player be since Nick Kyrgios in Australia. To them, this is the Wimbledon final. When Murray steps on the Centre Court, it's like a final."

The 34-year-old will next take on Canada's Denis Shapovalov - the 10th seed - who was afforded the luxury of a few days off after he benefited from a walkover in the second round.

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

- - -

Wimbledon 'A pretty decent chance' - Murray hopes England can win Euro 2020 11 HOURS AGO