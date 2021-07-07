13:00 - Welcome to WImbledon

Good afternoon, and welcome to a second Wednesday at Wimbledon. First up on Centre Court, world number one Novak Djokovic takes on surprise quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics.

---

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, day nine - When Djokovic and Federer are in QF action 18 HOURS AGO

Day nine action

Day nine at Wimbledon sees Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettino all in action.

Britain has a potential 'superstar' in Raducanu

The teenager was making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world - and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes Britain has something special

Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon: "She is the real deal, and I am talking about the mindset. An incredible mindset and an incredible mover.

I'm telling you, in Great Britain, you have a star that has been born.

"She plays like her idol, Li Na. The forehand is almost an identical copy. She really is a fantastic tennis player and there is nowhere she is going to go but up. She is going to improve and improve.

"She moves incredibly well and she has real strength. She has literally everything. She can be a superstar."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

- - -

Wimbledon 'I was willing to take losses for the sake of information' - Federer on Wimbledon prep YESTERDAY AT 10:45