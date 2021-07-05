DJOKOVIC 2-0 GARIN: The match is only a matter of minutes in and Djokovic is two games up and yet to lose a point. Ruthless. And brilliant.

DJOKOVIC 1-0 GARIN: Oof, now that’s a start from Novak. The favourite opens the match with a break to love on Centre Court. It’s what you call a statement.

Busy start

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, day seven - Raducanu, Djokovic, Federer in action YESTERDAY AT 09:40

There's been plenty of action on the day dubbed "Manic Monday", with all round-of-16 matches due to be completed today.

Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Matteo Berrettini are all already through and the headline matches are only just beginning. It's going to be a busy one!

Day seven action

What a line up of stars we have today at Wimbledon.

Day seven at Wimbledon sees Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Coco Gauff and British sensation Emma Raducanu all in action.

Oh, plus Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, Angelique Kerber, Felix Auger-Aliassime and many more.

Britain has a potential 'superstar' in Raducanu

The teenager is making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world - and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes Britain has something special

"Amazing scenes," Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon. "She is the real deal, and I am talking about the mindset. An incredible mindset and an incredible mover.

"She played incredibly - she has a great mindset, and just the way she handled it. She had so many break points in that second set - and somehow, like a mature tennis pro who has been on the tour for years - she handled that setback.

I'm telling you, in Great Britain, you have a star that has been born.

"She plays like her idol, Li Na. The forehand is almost an identical copy. She really is a fantastic tennis player and there is nowhere she is going to go but up. She is going to improve and improve.

"The fact that she turned that match around, and Cirstea came back, that is such a confidence boost and such a telling point that she is here to stay.

"She moves incredibly well and she has real strength. She has literally everything. She can be a superstar."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

- - -

Wimbledon Barty battles past Siniakova to reach Wimbledon fourth round YESTERDAY AT 19:12