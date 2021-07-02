Federer v Norrie headlines on Saturday

Roger Federer cruised past Richard Gasquet in straight sets to set up a third-round clash with Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon and he clearly can't wait to face off against a home favourite.

"I hope the crowd gets into it," Federer said in his on-court interview.

Wimbledon Kyrgios: I'm okay not winning Grand Slams, I know who I am 2 HOURS AGO

I understand if they cheer for him and if it is for me it is because of the last 20 years and all the big wins I've had here.

"Cam is a good guy, he's had a great year and played well at Queen's, backing that up here."

Then he added, jokingly: "But enough now - I hope he goes out!"

When asked about the prospect of facing Federer prior to the legend's match, Norrie joked: "Come on, Gasquet!"

If there was a time to play Roger now is probably the time, I guess. He's still a decent player though, he still can play!

He later added in his press conference: "First of all, it's just going to be a pleasure to play against him again.

"I played him once before; he absolutely whacked me pretty easily.

"I'm going to just look at it like any other match, but I definitely need to take into account, obviously, he's got such a well-suited game for the grass. I actually watched his match against Adrian [Mannarino] in the first round. He's playing very well, and he looks comfortable out there.

"I thought it was a high-level match. Yeah, it's going to be a great experience. I've watched him and I have a lot of respect for him and his team, what he's done to the sport and for the sport. It's going to be unbelievable regardless."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

- - -

Wimbledon 'Federer not among Wimbledon favourites, Djokovic super favourite' - Mouratoglou 3 HOURS AGO