Nick Kyrgios insists he has the ‘ultimate respect’ for Stefanos Tsitsipas after the pair played out a fiery third round match on Saturday evening, with the Australian ultimately coming out on top.

Kyrgios was insistent that his opponent should be defaulted after Tsitsipas swiped the ball in frustration after losing the second set, narrowly missing the head of a spectator sitting below his box. Despite Kyrgios' appeals, Tsitsipas received a code violation and not the default the Australian demanded.

Ad

And then, after delivering an underarm serve, Kyrgios accused Tsitsipas of "lacing one" at him in the third game of the set, with the Greek receiving a point deduction and a second code violation when he lashed the ball away again and into the crowd.

Wimbledon ‘Never seen anything like it’ – Calls for stricter umpiring after Kyrgios-Tsitsipas clash AN HOUR AGO

“Honestly it was a hell of an atmosphere, an amazing match,” Kyrgios said on reflection.

“I honestly felt like the favourite coming in - I played him a couple of weeks ago. But I knew that it was going to be a tough match. He’s a hell of a player.

“I had my own tactics out there but he knows how to play me, he's beaten me once and obviously I’ve had success, but it was a hell of a match.”

The crowd couldn’t take their eyes off the dramatic encounter and the 27-year-old described the atmosphere as “amazing”, adding: “Everywhere I go I seem to be having full stadiums.

“The media loves to write that I’m bad for the sport but clearly not.”

Kyrgios will now meet American Brandon Nakashima in the last 16.



“I'm super happy to be through,” he continued.

“He was getting frustrated at times - it’s a frustrating sport that's for sure. I know you all think you can play but it's very frustrating.

“I’ve got ultimate respect for him. Whatever happens on the court [stays] on the court. I love him and I’m close with his brother.”

Quizzed on his chances of finally winning a first-ever Grand Slam, Kyrgios said his self-belief “is always high”.

“I don't really play a full schedule of tennis to be honest and I’m able to put in some great performances in like this so I’m just going to rest and recover and do everything right and hopefully I can just kick on,” he added.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas in Centre Court thriller filled with drama 3 HOURS AGO