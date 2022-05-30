Andy Murray kicked off his grass season with a comfortable victory over Jurij Rodionov at the Surbiton Trophy.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 35, is playing the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour event for the first time since 2004 after opting to skip the French Open.

Ad

He was made to wait to get on court as rain delayed the start of proceedings, but wasted no time dispatching world No. 125 Rodionov 6-2 6-1 in just 58 minutes in their first career meeting.

Wimbledon Murray says Wimbledon 'will never be an exhibition' in ranking points row 25/05/2022 AT 11:59

Murray, who is working with coach Ivan Lendl for a third time, broke twice in the first set while not facing any break points on his own serve.

Rodionov has won two ATP Challenger titles this year but was unable to match Murray, who won 10 of the opening 12 points to start the second set.

Another break saw Murray move 5-1 ahead and he served out to love to book his place in the next round.

Murray will face either world No. 118 Radu Albot or a qualifier in the second round.

Murray was playing for the first time since pulling out of the Madrid Open due to illness.

The former world No. 1 was due to face Novak Djokovic in the last 16 after wins over Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov but was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Murray is the top seed at the Surbiton Trophy and fellow Brits Liam Broady and Jay Clarke are playing each other in the first round.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'We are getting old' - Federer, Nadal, Djokovic pay tribute to retiring Tsonga 24/05/2022 AT 18:22