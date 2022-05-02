Andy Murray says he is "not supportive" of Russian and Belarusian players being banned from playing at Wimbledon this year but says "there is no right answer".
The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced that players from the two nations are not allowed to compete at the British Grand Slam in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governing body reiterated their position last week.
The former world No. 1, who will be donating his prize money this year to UNICEF's aid for Ukrainian children, also believes the UK government's guidance to Russian and Belarusian players could put their families at risk.
"I'm not supportive of players getting banned," Murray, who will play Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Madrid Open on Monday evening, told reporters.
"The guidance from the government was not helpful.
"My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they're against the war and against the Russian regime.
"I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families [as a result of signing the form].
"I don't think there's a right answer. I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I've spoken to some of the Ukrainian players.
"I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.
"But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in. I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can't play, and I don't support one side or the other."
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have condemned the decision to ban the players. Nadal branded Wimbledon’s stance "very unfair".
"I think it’s very unfair of my Russia tennis mates, my colleagues," he said.
"In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.
"I don’t know what to say. I’m sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have."
