Cameron Norrie made it through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time after beating American Tommy Paul in straight sets, 6-4 7-5 6-4.

British No. 1 Norrie was in sparkling form throughout and ended up leaving his opponent chasing dust as he moved him around the court at will with his big lefty forehand especially lethal.

Ad

It felt like a coming-of-age performance from Norrie in front of a packed No. 1 Court, not only reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals but doing so for the first time at any Grand Slam.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, Day 7 - When are Djokovic, Alcaraz, Watson and Norrie playing? 19 HOURS AGO

Norrie - the last Briton left in the draw after Heather Watson's defeat to Jule Niemeier - will face Belgium's David Goffin in the last eight, who came through a marathon five-setter against Francis Tiafoe.

Talking on court afterwards, Norrie hinted that he could use more support from his home crowd.

He said: "It’s shocking for me, to make the quarter-finals for the first time.

"To play a match like that - a huge match for both of us - was really good. I really enjoyed it. It's pretty crazy, [I've got] a lot of feelings.

"I’m the last Brit left; why not get behind me even more? From the first round, everyone’s been behind me and it’s shown, especially in the tougher moments.

"Serving for the match there were lots of scenarios going on in my head but I was able to stay calm enough to close it off.

"It was great, and [the atmosphere] helped me through it.

"If you watched me in 2017 at Wimbledon, I wasn’t very patient, I wanted it all to happen very quickly. I got chopped up in about an hour and ten minutes in the first round to [Jo-Wilfried] Tsonga.

"I’ve improved and matured a lot on the court; progressing and staying patient on the grass. It’s probably not my favourite surface, but it’s given me a lot of great matches and it’s given me a lot of confidence.

"I've definitely improved mentally over the years and matured as a player.”

Norrie broke in the very first game to assert his authority on the match, and though Paul kept coming at him for the remainder of the set, a lengthy game six - in which Norrie saved four break points - proved crucial as the Briton kept his foot on the accelerator to take the opening set 6-4.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Norrie breaking in game three to maintain his dominance.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates a point against Tommy Paul of The United States during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022. Image credit: Eurosport

Paul was looking increasingly out of ideas as Norrie's fitness and forehand saw the Briton dictate from the back of the court, but with the set beckoning at 5-4 up and on his serve, Norrie stumbled and was broken to 15.

It had seemed so out of keeping with the previous hour of tennis, and Norrie set about making immediate amends as he then broke Paul straight back, and went on to take the next game and with it, the second set.

His 73% first-serve percentage for the second set was no doubt a factor in how he eventually pulled away from his American opponent.

With the match at his mercy, would Norrie push on or have a lull at the start of the third?

It was the former once again as the Brit broke early on once more, backing up with his serve with an indefatigable all-court energy that allowed him to keep Paul at arm’s length.

As such, Norrie found himself again serving for the set - and this time the match - at 5-4. And he held his nerve, celebrating with gusto when Paul fired a forehand wide on match point.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'As ready as I can be' - Norrie cruises into fourth round after dominant win over Johnson YESTERDAY AT 18:26