Carlos Alcaraz says he tries to watch videos of the big three and Andy Murray play on grass to help develop his game on the surface.

After a sensational rise up the ATP rankings in 2021, Alcaraz goes into Wimbledon on Monday as the world No. 7 and fifth seed at the Grand Slam.

The 19-year-old Spaniard reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros this year and progressed to the same stage at the US Open in 2021. However, Alcaraz was knocked out in the second round on his Wimbledon debut last year by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

He says he is learning from the likes of his childhood idol Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Murray to improve his grass game.

"I'm trying to see the trainings of the best players," he told reporters.

"[Dan] Evans, I think he plays very well on grass. I'm trying to copy some things from the best ones. I always watch videos of Federer, Djokovic, Rafa, Andy (Murray) as well, trying to copy the moves and stuff from them.

"The hardest thing I would say is to move. For me to move well on grass is the hardest thing.

"Well, I would say to play aggressive, trying to go to the net, this is the best part to translate into my game from other surface to this one."

Should Alcaraz progress to the quarter-finals, he could come up against the top seed Novak Djokovic.

A notable absence from Wimbledon is world number one Medvedev due to the tournament organisers' ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Alcaraz says it is a "pity" that some of the world's best players will not allowed to compete at SW19.

"It's tough for a tournament to not allow the No. 1 play," he said. "Everyone want to see the No. 1 play in every tournament.

"It's a pity to miss some of the best players in the world. That's all I can say."

Alcaraz's first round match is against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday.

