Casper Ruud says Serena Williams' comeback to tennis shows her "true love for the sport".

Williams hasn't played since last year's Wimbledon, when she tore her hamstring during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Some questioned whether - at 40 years old and with business and family interests - she had quietly retired from the game, but she quashed those rumours this week as she arrived back at SW19.

For men's world No. 5 Ruud, he is one of many delighted at Williams' decision to carry on.

"It's impressive," Ruud told Eurosport's Barbara Schett and Alex Correjta on 'Ruud Talk'.

"That's one word I can say to describe it because she has won everything there is to win. And she still wants to keep going.

"It shows that she has true love for the sport and that she wants to compete again, that she's missing that feeling, I guess.

"Obviously she's been through many challenging moments, especially last year having to retire. I was watching that match live from the hotel when we were in the Covid-19 bubble.

"She brings a lot to the game and a lot of fans. Players look up to her a lot as she deserves.

"So it's going to be fun to see her back and I think Centre Court will probably be sold out when she enters the court again."

Corretja added: "I would love to see her win one more major. It would be unbelievable if she can just have another chance to do it.

"I'm not saying that she needs to win this one [Wimbledon] - because she needs to go with her flow and see how she feels - but I would love to see her play at least this year and next year to see if she has the chance to get one more under her belt."

